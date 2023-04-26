The attorney representing the man charged in connection to shooting at passing vehicles told a Yuma County Superior Court judge on Tuesday the same thing he said at his client’s last hearing.
“He is still not competent to stand trial,” said attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
Parks provided the court with an update on the status of his client’s case, saying he has received the 120-day report from the Yuma County jail’s Restoration to Competency program and that it recommends 30 more days of treatment.
Parks represents Justin Paice, who has been charged with a total of 15 felony offenses, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other charges include two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer. Paice remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
He then requested that another status hearing be set, which Superior Court Judge Darci Weede scheduled for May 23 at 8:30 a.m.
Unlike Paice’s previous hearing in February, no victims were in attendance on Tuesday.
In August 2022, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13000 block of East 51st Lane in reference to a shooting disturbance.
When deputies arrived, they were informed that a man was shooting at vehicles in the area. Vehicles and at least one residence were struck by gunfire.
Additional deputies and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrived and secured the area.
Members of the YCSO Special Response Team, which was also dispatched to the scene, eventually shot Paice with a less-than-lethal weapon system after he refused to comply with orders to put his gun down.
He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Yuma County jail.
No injuries were sustained during the incident.