A 51-year-old man was arrested on Friday after investigators with the Yuma Fire Department determined that a fire at an apartment complex had been intentionally set.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, of the Yuma Police Department, at approximately 11:37 a.m. that day officers responded to a fire at West Bluff Manor, located at 1280 W. 24th Street.
The Yuma Fire Department was already on scene when officers arrived and quickly extinguished a fire burning inside the bedroom of one of the apartments.
The residents of adjacent apartments had also been evacuated.
The fire, which was stopped before it could spread to other units in the building, was contained to the bedroom, with smoke damage throughout the apartment.
The adjoining apartments were able to be reoccupied. Fire investigators also determined that someone had started the fire.
The investigation later revealed that the occupant of the apartment was the person responsible.
At approximately 12:45 p.m. Joaquin Murrieta was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both of which are felonies.
His bail has been set as a $100,000 cash-only bond.
There were no reported injuries.
