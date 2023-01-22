Yuma police are investigating a shooting in which one man and two juveniles were wounded early Saturday morning.
The incident, according to information provided by Lt. Pete Olea, happened at approximately 4:48 a.m., with officers responding to Yuma Regional Medical Center for a report of males with gunshot wounds.
The victims are reportedly an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old male juveniles.
The investigation revealed that the three male victims were traveling in a vehicle in the area of 5th Street and 17th Avenue when two male suspects began to shoot at them.
The victims drove away from the area and sought medical attention at YRMC.
Two of the victims suffered serious injuries as a result of the shooting.
Olea said this is an active investigation and no suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463.