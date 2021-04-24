A 55-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were arrested early Friday morning by members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) after a search warrant served at their residence led to the discovery of methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia.
According to Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the search warrant was executed at approximately 6:32 a.m. at a residence in the 1700 block of South Avenue A.
When YCNTF members searched the house they found approximately 2.18 pounds of packaged methamphetamine, which had an estimated street value of more than $19,000. They also found packaging materials, surveillance equipment, scales, and other items of paraphernalia.
The occupants of the home, Reynaldo Perez and Mary Fassett, were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangerment.
The YCNTF is a multi-agency task force composed of officers and agents from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma Police Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Homeland Security Investigations.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to call (928) 783-4427 to report any suspected drug activity or visit their website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
