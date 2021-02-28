Yuma police are investigating a report of an aggravated assault that led to a 36-year-old man being found shot to death outside of a bar early Saturday morning.
According to information released by Sgt. Lori Franklin, the incident happened at approximately 12:19 a.m., with officers responding to the Maverick Bar, located in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault.
However, when officers arrived on scene they found two people with gunshot wounds, the 36-year-old male, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 32-year-old female.
The 32-year-old female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
The man and woman had both been patrons together at the bar and were shot after they left the establishment. It is too early to know if they had been with their assailants or if some type of altercation occurred inside the bar.
No arrests have been made at this time, and no suspect information is currently available. This case is currently under investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
