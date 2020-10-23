A man and a woman were taken into custody after at least one shot was fired along U.S. Highway 95 Thursday afternoon, near the entrance to Yuma Proving Ground.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, which has assumed the investigation, deputies responded to the area of mile marker 41 to assist DPS Troopers.
While details are still limited, Pavlak said what is known is that the incident, which initially happened at approximately 2 p.m., was a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman in one vehicle and a man in another.
Pavlak said that for unknown reasons both of the vehicles pulled off the road at mile marker 41, at which point at least one shot was fired from the vehicle occupied by the male and female.
“It is not known if the individuals involved were in or out of their vehicles when the shot was fired,” Pavlak said. “No one was injured in the incident.”
The man who had been the only occupant in his vehicle then fled the scene on foot out into the surrounding desert, which is YPG property.
At some point afterward, he was picked up by an unknown person, according to Pavlak, and later located in the town of Quartzsite.
Both of the vehicles involved in the incident were then found abandoned in a wash near mile marker 53. DPS troopers also found a man and a woman on foot in the area and took them into custody.
U.S. Highway 95 was closed in both directions during the investigation and while a search was conducted for the man who had fled on foot.
YPG personnel were also asked to remain sheltered in place and all gates to the installation were closed.
“Due to the current situation, we have taken extreme precautions to protect all the people on YPG while law enforcement pursue the apprehension of the unauthorized persons,” YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall said at the time. “I appreciate the YPG workforce and families’ cooperation with and understanding of the precautions we took to keep everyone safe. The safety of the YPG workforce and families is always my number one priority.”
He later added that none of the individuals involved were employed by YPG.
In addition to YCSO and DPS, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma were also involved in the search for the man who had fled on foot from the scene of the shooting.
“We are so thankful for our state, local and federal law enforcement personnel for performing their mission,” Col. McFall said.
Lt. Pavlak said the case remains under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.
