The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who were found dead inside their home Friday afternoon.
The female victim has been identified as Paige Genaw, 39. The male was identified as Ronnie Manuel Rather, 37. Both had been shot.
According to Sgt. Edgar Guerra, the deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
At approximately 2:06 p.m. the sheriff’s office responded to a home in the 900 block of South Magnolia Avenue to conduct a welfare check. When deputies arrived on scene, they saw that the front door was open. As they approached the house, they could see two people, now known to be Rather and Genaw, lying on the floor and not moving.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at the YCSO website, www.yumacountysheriff.org.