The Yuma Police Department has released the name of the armed man who was shot and killed by officers Tuesday afternoon.
The man has been identified as 34-year-old Felipe De Jesus Herrera Jr. According to YPD, he was allegedly armed with a machete when he charged one of the officers.
The incident happened at approximately 1:07 p.m. when officers responded to the 900 block of South 5th Avenue in reference to a burglary call.
When officers arrived on scene, they were confronted by Herrera, who allegedly then ignored commands to drop the weapon.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation multiple times to no avail and eventually even tried using an electronic stun device on Herrera, but it was ineffective.
“Multiple commands were given by officers for him to drop the weapon,” Franklin said. “He continually refused.”
Herrera, still armed with the machete, then charged one of the officers, YPD said.
In response, two officers fired their duty weapons, striking Herrera, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured.
Both officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.
“This is standard procedure whenever an officer fires a weapon,” Franklin said.
Also, according to protocol, the names of the officers, who are both six-year veterans of the force, are not being released.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and Franklin said once it is completed the findings will be turned over to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office for review.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.