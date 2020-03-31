Man arrested, accused of apartment arson

Yuma police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of arson after they responded to an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 12:20 p.m. a suspicious fire was reported in an apartment located in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Yuma firefighters were already on scene.
Franklin said after the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed that it appeared to have been intentionally set.
Later that same day, at approximately 6:18 p.m., Mike Galvan was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple felony charges, including suspicion of arson.
He is also being held on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
“(Galvan) admitted he started the fire,” Franklin said. “The fire was in his own apartment. He started it and left.”
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said when firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke coming from an apartment at 105 E. 23rd Street and evacuated the adjoining units.
Once inside the apartment firefighters, found a couch and a mattress that had been burning. The smoldering items were removed from the apartment and extinguished outside.
Erfert added that firefighters made sure the fire had not spread within the apartment or to any of the adjoining units.
Fire damage was contained to the couch and mattress removed from the dwelling, but smoke damage was apparent throughout the interior.
There was no one inside the apartment when firefighters arrived and there were no known injuries.
Fire investigators determined the fire to have been intentionally set.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to call Detective E. Fell at 928-373-4744 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
