A 46-year-old Yuma man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another person several times in the desert near Gadsden on Sunday.
According to Tania Pavlak, a spokesperson for the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of County 19th Street and Avenue D at approximately 8 p.m. for a report of a physical altercation.
Upon their arrival, deputies discovered evidence suggesting the altercation had escalated into a shooting, although no one involved in the incident was on scene.
“At the time, the victim was already being taken to the Somerton Police Department,” Pavlak said.
He was subsequently transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and remains in stable condition
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
In speaking with witnesses, investigators were able to locate and detain Abelarde Valenzuela Conde, who was identified as a suspect in the shooting.
Valenzuela Conde was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.
