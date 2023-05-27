A missing juvenile is back with her family and a man has been arrested after the two were found in Mexico.
According to the Yuma Police Department, a complaint was filed with YPD on April 21, 2023, in reference to Luis Angel Lopez allegedly providing harmful media to a juvenile within our community.
“During the investigation, the juvenile left her residence, and it is believed that she was with Luis Angel Lopez. Information was obtained that both Lopez and the juvenile fled the country into Mexico. As the investigation unfolded, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Luis Angel Lopez,” YPD said in a press release.
YPD partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service Yuma District, and their combined efforts led to the discovery and apprehension of Lopez in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., on May 25.
The juvenile was found as well, and both were expelled from Mexico, YPD stated.
The juvenile was returned safely to family members.
Lopez was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on multiple felony charges, YPD said.
In the press release, YPD thanked all agencies involved, especially the U.S. Marshalls Service, for their efforts in located Lopez and the juvenile.
“A unique sense of accomplishment is achieved when locating and apprehending a fugitive that has negatively impacted our community,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Van Bayless. “In this case it is not only providing closure for a victim, and protecting the community, but recovering a vulnerable missing child, making every minute devoted to this case truly worthwhile.”
YPD asks anyone with information on this case to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.