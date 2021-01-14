A man climbing the border fence with a machete in his hand was taken into custody early Monday morning.
According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 5:20 a.m., a man was captured on the Yuma Sector’s video surveillance system lingering on the south side of the vehicle fence near the U.S. Port of Entry at Andrade, Calif.
The man continued to be monitored as he climbed the fence in the U.S., all while holding a machete in his hand.
Port security made initial contact with the man and ordered him to drop the machete, which he did. They took custody of the man and turned him over to Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents who responded to the scene.
Agents identified the man, determined he was from Mexico, and found he had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshals for a supervised release violation.
The man was turned over to the Yuma Police Department and will be returned to the Border Patrol for removal proceedings after the warrant is resolved.