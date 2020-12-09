A 27-year-old man arrested after several packages of methamphetamine were reportedly found inside his home was formally arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on Monday.
The criminal complaint charges Alejandro Corona with one count each of possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corona was arrested at approximately 10:53 a.m. on Dec. 2 after deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to his residence in the 8400 block of South Yavapai Lane for a report of a domestic disturbance.
He appeared before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, who ordered he remain held on a $500,000 bond. Corona also advised the court that he planned to hire his own attorney.
Judge Stewart scheduled Corona’s next court appearance for 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 for a preliminary hearing. He advised Corona, however, that his case would likely go before the grand jury by then, and if that happens, his next hearing would be in Yuma County Superior Court.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with the individuals involved in the disturbance and discovered there was a large amount of narcotics inside the home.
The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) was then contacted and assisted with obtaining a search warrant for the residence.
During the service of the warrant, multiple packages containing methamphetamine were discovered.
The combined weight of the packages of methamphetamine was approximately 66.15 pounds, and had an estimated street value of more than $600,000.
