A Yuma man has been arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs.
On Friday at approximately 7:10 a.m., the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block of East 35th Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A Yuma man has been arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs.
On Friday at approximately 7:10 a.m., the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block of East 35th Street.
With the assistance of YCSO K-9 Aisha, the task force found approximately 6.80 ounces of methamphetamine, 50 grams of black tar heroin, 2.1 grams of cocaine, 73 fentanyl pills, and 10 ounces of marijuana totaling an estimated street value of $7,018. Also seized were 12 marijuana plants, equipment for manufacturing THC concentrate, items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales, and multiple firearms.
The suspect, identified as Richard Alexander Pitts lll, 54, of Yuma was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misconduct involving weapons.
The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force is comprised of officers and agents from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Near record high temperatures. High 114F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Very hot. High around 115F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.