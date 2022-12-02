Harvest Preparatory Academy was placed on lockdown as a precaution Thursday morning while Yuma police responded to a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
According to Yuma Police Department Officer Christina Fernandez, at approximately 8:06 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of East 19th Street for a report of shots fired.
The initial investigation revealed that a shot was fired by a man, later identified as 27-year-old Abel Marcus Ruiz, who was located in the area.
He was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on four felony charges, including being a prohibited possessor.
The other charges were endangerment, disorderly conduct and misconduct involving weapons.
No injuries or damage to property were reported as a result of the incident.
Ruiz made his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court later the same day, where he was informed that he was being held on the four charges against him.
He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, at which time he will be told if a criminal complaint has been filed against him and what, if any, offenses he was being charged with.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.