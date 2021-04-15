A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment on Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision.
At approximately 5:55 a.m., Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury collision in the area of the 8700 block of South Avenue D.
The investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim were involved in a dispute when the collision took place. The victim had just left her residence when she noticed she was being followed by the suspect, YCSO said in a press release.
Both vehicles were traveling southbound on South Avenue D when the suspect struck the driver side of the victim’s vehicle. As a result, the victim lost control and subsequently collided into a pole where the victim sustained several injuries, YCSO said. The victim was transported to YRMC and remains in stable condition.
The suspect, Lorenzo Alegria Zavala, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangerment, YCSO said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.