The 46-year-old Yuma man arrested for allegedly shooting another person several times in the desert near Gadsden over the weekend has been released on his own recognizance.
Prior to being released Abelarde Valenzuela Conde appeared in San Luis Justice Court before Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero, who informed him that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with three felony offenses.
Those charges, Guerro said were one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Judge Guerro also scheduled Conde’s next court appearance for 2 p.m. on April 8. Valenzuela Conde has hired Yuma attorney Cid Kallen to represent him.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of County 19th Street and Avenue D at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a physical altercation.
Upon their arrival, deputies discovered evidence suggesting the altercation had escalated into a shooting, although no one involved in the incident was on scene.
The victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was already being taken to the Somerton Police Department.
He was subsequently transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance and is in stable condition.
The YCSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
In speaking with witnesses, investigators were able to locate and detain Valenzuela Conde, who had been identified as a suspect in the shooting.
He was later arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.
