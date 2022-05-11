The man arrested at the scene of a residential fire will remain in custody after a Superior Court judge on Tuesday declined a defense request to alter his conditions of release.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court, attorney Dexton Nye asked that his client be released to a residential treatment program once a space becomes available for him.
He explained that his client has no previous criminal record and is from Yuma, so he has plenty of family support in the community.
Nye represents Isaac Meza, who has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, arson, aggravated assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
He remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.
When asked for the state’s position on the request, a prosecutor with the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said she opposed it, citing the seriousness of the charges.
She added that Meza may have mental health issues and therefore could be a danger to the community if released.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey scheduled Meza’s next court appearance for 9 a.m. on May 28, at which time he could also be offered a plea deal.
Meza was arrested by Yuma police at approximately 9:34 a.m. on March 10 at a house fire in the 2100 block of South Madison Avenue.
When officers arrived, firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department were already on scene working to extinguish the fire.
The initial investigation revealed that the fire started in a bedroom. Firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to other areas of the home.
Meza lived at the home and there were no reports of any injuries.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.