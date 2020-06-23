Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old man Saturday night after receiving reports of gunshots in a Foothills neighborhood.
Spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak reported that at approximately 8:57 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home in the 11500 block of South Ironwood Drive and heard multiple gunshots in the vicinity when they arrived on scene.
Due to the possibility of the call being a high-risk situation, deputies requested assistance from the Yuma Police Department and Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
Deputies also spoke with several residents in the neighborhood, who all reported that the gunshots were coming from a specific home.
“Deputies weren’t certain of the situation at first because they were operating on limited information,” Pavlak said. “They were also told that there may be family members inside the home.”
Once deputies knew where the gunshots were coming from, they made contact with occupants of the home, calling for everyone inside to come out, which they eventually all did.
“It took over an hour for everyone to come out,” Pavlak said. “There were three people inside the home at the time.”
During the investigation into the incident, it was discovered that the suspect, now identified as Estuardo Rodriguez, had fired multiple rounds from firearms while at the residence.
“The shots were fired within the vicinity of multiple occupied structures,” Pavlak said. “Fortunately he gave himself up and the situation ended peacefully.”
There were no reports of any injuries or damage during the incident. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Rodriguez was later booked into the Yuma County jail on four counts of endangerment, four counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, and four counts of unlawful discharge of firearms.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
The public can also visit the agency’s website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.