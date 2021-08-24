A San Luis man has been arrested for allegedly pulling a knife on a woman during what police believe was a domestic dispute.
The incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1000 block of Washington Lane.
According to Lt. Marco Santana, of the San Luis Police Department, when officers arrived on scene they noticed a broken window at the home and heard a female yelling.
Officers also saw a man inside the residence holding a knife in his hand and a female who had what appeared to be visible knife wounds on her body.
When officers ordered the man, later identified as Marcos Rubio Diaz, to drop the knife, he complied with their verbal command and was subsequently arrested.
The woman was treated on scene by officers and paramedics from the San Luis Fire Department before being transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further care.
Diaz was booked into the Yuma County jail on charges aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – per domestic violence, aggravated assault with intent to cause serious physical injury – per domestic violence and attempted murder.
He remains in custody on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
