A Yuma man has been arrested for allegedly detaining three juveniles after they trespassed onto his property.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:58 a.m. on Friday deputies responded to a report of a trespass on private property, with the suspects being detained in the area of Avenue 6E and 48th Street.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found three juveniles sitting along the roadway and a man standing near his vehicle.
The initial investigation revealed that the three juveniles had been jogging in the area when they decided to take a shortcut by going through an empty field that was surrounded by a barbed wire fence.
A neighbor who witnessed the juveniles cutting across the field told them they were on private property, at which time they stated they did not know they were trespassing and left the area.
After being informed of the incident by the neighbor, the property owner drove his vehicle in the area in search of the three juveniles.
He spotted the three juveniles, who were still jogging, about half a mile away from the property, pulled up next to them, and got out of his vehicle brandishing a firearm.
While allegedly pointing the firearm at them, the property owner ordered them to sit down while he contacted the sheriff’s office to report the trespass.
The property owner, identified as 56-year-old Mitch Freeman, was later arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on three counts each of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.