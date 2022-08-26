A 41-year-old Somerton man has been arrested in connection to fraud and theft committed at an auto dealership, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Spokesperson Tania Pavlak said the offenses were reported to have taken place between the time frames of April to June 22, when notification to law enforcement was made.
“At the time the suspect was employed by the auto dealership,” Pavlak said.
The investigation revealed an approximated financial loss of $44,600 to the business and other victims.
On Thursday, investigators from YCSO arrested the suspect, who has been identified as Alfredo Ibarra.
He was booked into the Yuma County jail on six counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and 13 counts of theft.
The case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.