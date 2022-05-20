A 45-year-old Somerton man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly swinging a large metal pipe and a piece of iron while walking down a city street.
According to Somerton Police Chief Araceli Juarez, at approximately 2:31 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of South State Avenue for a report of a disturbed subject.
When officers arrived on scene, they were confronted by a man, now identified as Joel Jimenez, who refused to comply with their commands.
Jimenez allegedly ran onto Main Street and wound up in a city event that was being attended by many city residents.
Officers again repeatedly ordered Jimenez to drop the pipe and iron rod, and when he allegedly did not comply, officers used an electronic stun device on him.
When the stun device proved to be ineffective, officers shot Jimenez with a less-than-lethal shotgun. He was taken into custody without further incident.
“We were preventing him from hurting any members of the public,” Juarez said.
Jimenez was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment and later released to the care of a mental health agency.
