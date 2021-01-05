Yuma Fire Department firefighters and Yuma Police Department personnel responded Monday morning to a house fire at 1316 S. 8th Avenue, resulting in the arrest of a Yuma man on multiple charges, including arson.
At approximately 10:21 a.m. firefighters were called to a residential fire in the 1300 block of South 8th Avenue.
Once on scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from the residence. Firefighters were able to knock down and bring the fire under control in 10-15 minutes.
The interior of the home sustained fire and smoke damage. No other surrounding homes were damaged.
Firefighters are still on scene watching for hot spots and flare-ups.
The initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to have been intentionally started. And at approximately 11:31 a.m., 61-year-old James Ebsch was arrested in reference to the fire. He is facing multiple charges, including arson.
Reportedly, two adult males, one of them being Ebsch, and an adult female were home at the time of the fire.
Paramedics treated the female resident at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation. She was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then flown to a Phoenix area hospital for additional treatment.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call them at 928- 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.