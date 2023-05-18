Yuma police have made an arrest in connection to the attempted murder of an 89-year-old woman inside an alteration shop.
James Oakley, 72, has been booked on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage.
He remains in custody on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
At approximately 5:17 p.m., Yuma police officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred in the 3300 block of South 8th Avenue.
The investigation revealed that an older man threw a brick through the front window of Rose’s Alterations and entered the building.
Once inside he assaulted the woman with a brick, a cane and threw a sewing machine at her.
He fled the scene on foot afterwards, leaving the victim inside. She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she is in stable condition.
The man was later in the same area in a trailer behind the business.
Oakley started a fire during his arrest and when smoke was seen, officers took him out of the trailer.
Oakley was transported to YRMC where he remained until being medically cleared by doctors on Tuesday evening and transferred to the Yuma County jail.
