The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a shooting in the Foothills that left one person injured.
According to YCSO spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak, at approximately 12:10 a.m. deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 12500 block of East Brenda Drive.
Deputies, following an initial investigation into the incident, determined that the suspect, 38-year-old Steven Singh of Yuma, was involved in an argument with another subject in the roadway.
Pavlak said the argument escalated and a single gunshot was fired. The victim then fled the area and sought shelter at a nearby residence.
The victim was located and found to have sustained one gunshot wound. The person was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment and was in stable condition.
Singh was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.yumacountysheriff.org.