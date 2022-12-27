One man is in custody after police say he unsuccessfully tried to rob two stores in Yuma on Monday.
The Yuma Police Department is reporting that officers responded to the Fry’s Food Store, located at 500 W. 24th St., at approximately 11:29 a.m., for a report of an attempted robbery.
The initial investigation revealed that a man entered the store and attempted to rob it but did not get any money.
Several minutes later, at about 11:46 a.m., officers also responded to a report of another attempted robbery, this time at the Dollar Tree, located at 500 W. Catalina Drive.
Once again, the initial investigation revealed that a man entered the store and attempted to rob it but did not get any money.
Officers apprehended the man near the Dollar Tree, and it is believed he committed both attempted robberies.
No weapon was displayed, and no injuries were reported.
The name of the man was not released.
This is an active investigation and anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Information that leads to an arrest is worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.