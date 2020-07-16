Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested a 21-year-old man who they said set off a security system after smashing the front glass door at a business and was observed on cameras inside the building.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, at approximately 12:06 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 11700 block of South Fortuna Road for a report of a burglary in progress.
As deputies arrived on scene, they saw the suspect, now identified as Justice Donnelly, of Yuma, reportedly run out of the business and get into a red pickup truck.
The pickup then fled into the desert and was later located in a residential area in the Foothills.
Donnelly was then contacted by deputies and identified as the suspect of the burglary and the driver of the red pickup, YCSO said.
He was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on charges of burglary, theft, criminal trespass, two counts of criminal damage, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and false reporting to law enforcement.
This is not the first time Donnelly has been arrested in connection to a burglary.
According to the Yuma Sun archives, in 2018 he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 100 served as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.
He was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation, which began upon his release from prison, in a second plea agreement.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be left on the YCSO website www.yumacountysheriff.org .