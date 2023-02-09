apartment fire 2

Yuma police were dispatched to the Pepperwood Apartments, located at 1860 South 3rd Avenue, at approximately 7:25 a.m. Wednesday morning for a fire that was determined to have been intentionally set.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Yuma police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday morning following a fire at an apartment complex that heavily damaged two units and left several others without power.

Joseph Perez has been booked into the Yuma County jail on a charge of arson of an occupied structure. He was scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

