Yuma police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday morning following a fire at an apartment complex that heavily damaged two units and left several others without power.
Joseph Perez has been booked into the Yuma County jail on a charge of arson of an occupied structure. He was scheduled to appear in court later in the day.
The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. at the Pepperwood Apartments, located at 1860 S. 3rd Ave. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor apartment.
Firefighters were quickly able to bring the fire under control. The apartment, however, sustained significant fire and smoke damage.
“The apartment where the fire started had recently been vacated and no one was currently living in it,” said spokesperson Mike Erfert of the Yuma Fire Department.
The apartment was in a building with eight others and all of the occupants were able to evacuate safely.
Erfert added that the first-floor apartment below where the fire started also sustained some fire and smoke damage and was not able to be reoccupied.
Some of the other apartments were left without power.
Fire investigators later determined the fire to have been intentionally set.
At approximately 7:25 a.m., the YFD requested the assistance of the Yuma Police Department Investigations Unit, which led to Perez’s arrest.
YPD spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said Perez was found in the area and taken into custody.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.