The man suspected of robbing two banks within the past two weeks made his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court Wednesday morning, where he was ordered held on a combined $150,000 bond.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart, 36-year-old Ivan Soqui was informed that he had two cases against him, each containing a felony charge of armed robbery – threatening the use of a weapon.
Judge Stewart also told Soqui that he had determined that there was enough probable cause to hold him on those charges.
Attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who was only representing Soqui for the purpose of the hearing, objected to the media talking pictures and video of the hearing, saying the exposure would make it difficult to find an impartial jury if his client’s case were to go to trial.
He added that allowing the media to take pictures or video of the proceedings amounts to basically trying his client in the court of public opinion, saying his client is considered innocent of the allegations against him until proven guilty.
Judge Stewart denied his request.
When the matter of bond was addressed, Tesoriero asked that Soqui be released on his own recognizance, saying he was well aware that he would be required to appear in person for any future hearing.
Judge Stewart denied that request as well, citing Soqui’s previous criminal history.
Soqui, who is homeless, attempted to address the court several times during the hearing, each time prompting warnings from Judge Stewart that he needed to speak through his attorney.
At one point Soqui told the court he didn’t want an attorney.
“I can speak for myself,” Soqui said. “I don’t need an attorney to represent me.”
Afterward, Judge Stewart informed Soqui that the Yuma County Attorney’s Office had two days to determine whether to file a criminal complaint against him, charging him with any of the offenses.
If no criminal complaint is filed, he will be released, he continued. However, if a complaint is filed, he will be provided with a copy of it when he returns to court on Friday for his arraignment.
Soqui was taken into custody the day after the YPD’s investigation into Monday’s robbery at the Chase Bank, located at 1580 S. Avenue B.
He has also been arrested in connection to the March 10 robbery of the Chase Bank, located at 170 W. 16th St.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 1:03 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank on Avenue B.
The initial investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and threatened the use of a gun.
The suspect then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived on scene.
While there were customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery, there were no reports of any injuries.
Soqui also had a similar physical description to the suspect from the March 10 bank robbery of the Chase Bank on 16th Street.
In that incident, the suspect entered the bank, told the teller he was armed with a gun and demanded money.
He was last seen heading south toward 3rd Avenue.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.