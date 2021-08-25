Yuma police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a double homicide early Tuesday morning.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 4:24 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of S. Magnolia Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject.
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male and the bodies of an adult female and male juvenile.
The adult male, identified as Trevon Wilhite, was detained and the YPD’s Investigative Unit was called to the scene.
“The suspect was unarmed and taken into custody without incident,” Franklin said.
Wilhite was booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of 1st-degree murder. He made his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court later the same day.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart informed Wilhite of the charges against him and ordered he be held on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Wilhite is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, at which time he will be informed if a criminal complaint has been filed against him and the offenses he is being charged with.
Stewart also appointed an attorney from the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office to represent Wilhite.
The names or ages of the deceased, or how they were killed, are not being released at this time.
Franklin said the case is currently still under investigation and detectives will more than likely be on scene for the remainder of the day.
A temporary fence, which has been covered with a black material and lined with yellow police tape along the top, has been set up across the front of the property.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
