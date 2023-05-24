The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a homicide.
At 2:05 p.m. Monday, YCSO responded to a report of a deceased male in a residence in the 18100 block of South Avenue 3E.
Deputies found an unresponsive male victim with apparent lacerations, YSCO reported.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified as Anthony Jordinelli, 57, of Yuma. Next of kin notification has been made.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
During the initial investigation, information was received regarding a suspect who was hired to work on the property.
A tip was received regarding the suspect possibly being at Yuma Regional Medical Center seeking medical attention for injuries. Deputies were able to locate and detain the suspect leaving the hospital.
The suspect, Nicholas Harder, 37, of Yuma, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
