Yuma police were dispatched to a residential fire Thursday morning, which led to one man being arrested at the scene on numerous charges, including arson.
Isaac Meza, 21, was booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of arson, criminal damage per domestic violence, aggravated assault per domestic violence, disorderly conduct per domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs.
The incident happened at 9:34 a.m. at a home in the 2100 block of South Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, firefighters were already on scene working to extinguish the fire.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said the initial investigation showed that the fire started in a bedroom and firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to other areas of the home.
“(Meza) lived at the house,” Franklin said. “The bedroom was destroyed but the home was not.”
There were no reports of any injuries and the 2100 block of South Madison Avenue was closed to traffic while firefighters were on scene.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.