A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that happened Saturday night in Yuma.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Gabriel M. Scott, 38, was booked into the YCSO Detention Center Tuesday for first degree attempted murder and aggravated assault.
At 11:28 p.m. Saturday, YCSO responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 3300 block of West 5th Street.
Arriving deputies found a 41-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Rural Metro Fire Department responded and transported the victim to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Or, visit www.yumacountysheriff.org [yumacountysheriff.org] to submit an anonymous tip.