A Yuma homeowner was arrested Wednesday in connection to a suspected arson incident at his home.
According to a press release from the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the situation in the 1800 block of South Magnolia Avenue at approximately 11:32 p.m.
Yuma Fire Department personnel reported seeing an elderly male near the residence who, at one point, stated he had set the fire and then walked away, YPD reports.
YFD knocked down and extinguished the fire, which was contained to the initial residence. The home is unable to be reoccupied.
The elderly male, Paul Cavanagh, 66, was located east of the property. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of arson of a structure.
There were no other occupants in the residence. One firefighter sustained a minor burn injury. There were no other reported injuries.
This is still an active investigation, YPD said.
YPD asks anyone with information on this case to call 928-783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.