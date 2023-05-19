A 36-year-old man arrested in connection to a homicide made his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court Thursday afternoon.
When Luis Abert Cano appeared before Judge Gregory Stewart, he was informed that he was being held on one count of first-degree murder.
“I found there is probable cause to detain,” Stewart said. “It does not mean you are guilty. You are presumed innocent.”
At about 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, Yuma police officers responded to the 2400 block of South 5th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive male.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 63-year-old man who was dead.
The man’s death was initially ruled as suspicious, but later determined to be a homicide.
Cano was arrested the following day and, according to court records, the victim is his father, who had been stabbed multiple times with a knife.
In addition to ordering Cano’s bond be set in the amount of $1 million cash-only, Stewart also assigned a court appointed attorney to represent him.
Cano’s next hearing has been set for 1 p.m. on Monday, at which time he will be informed whther a criminal complaint was filed against him, and what if any, offenses he is being charged with.