A 21-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning by deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly breaking into a bank in the Foothills.
According to YCSO Lt. Sam Pavlak, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the 1st Bank Yuma, located at 11600 S. Fortuna Road at approximately 5:36 a.m.
When deputies arrived on scene they found that the front glass door of the bank had been shattered.
When YCSO investigators reviewed video from security cameras they saw a man they later identified as Justice Donnelly of Yuma, allegedly entering the bank and rummaging through drawers before leaving.
Deputies later located Donnelly, and they said he was found to be in possession of evidence related to the incident. He was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal damage.
According to the Yuma Sun archives, Donnelly was on probation at the time he allegedly committed this latest offense.
In December 2020, he was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Haws to a term of 36 months of supervised probation in connection to a commercial burglary he committed earlier the same year.
He was also ordered to participate in the Yuma County Superior Court’s mental health court program.
Since Donnelly was already on probation for a burglary he committed in 2018, Judge Haws also ordered that it be reinstated and extended by the number of days he was out of compliance, and that they be served consecutively.
In 2018 Donnelly was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 100 served as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.
He was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation, which began upon his release from prison, in a second plea agreement.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
