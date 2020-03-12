Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man who allegedly brandished a handgun at a drive-thru window and demanded hot sauce was continued at the request of his attorney.
Abel Lerma’s court-appointed attorney, John Serrano, when asked to update the court on the status of the case, informed the judge that he was close to a resolution, but his client was arrested on new charges.
Lerma, who was out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond and under the supervision of pre-trial services, was arrested on March 3 and has been charged with aggravated DUI for having a child under the age of 15 in the car and endangerment, both of which are felonies.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident.
In his original case, Lerma has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, both of which are felonies.
Serrano explained that his client has a hearing on the new charges set for 8:30 a.m. on March 25, so he was requesting that Wednesday’s hearing be continued until then so both cases can always be held together.
Superior Court Judge David Haws, after hearing no opposition from the prosecution, granted Serrano’s request. He also set a new bond amount and revoked Lerma’s previous release.
According to Yuma police, the first incident happened in June at approximately 5:27 a.m at Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant, 1750 S. 4th Ave.
After ordering food at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, Lerma, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Christian Meza, allegedly pulled a gun on the juvenile employee working the window and demanded hot sauce, which is given for free with every food purchase.
The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.
Lerma and Meza were still in the drive-thru when police officers arrived, and were both taken into custody without incident.
Meza, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and hindering prosecution, with bond being set at $10,000.