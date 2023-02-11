Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) arrested 24-year-old Jesus Ibarra-Martinez in connection to last month’s shooting that left one man hospitalized.
On Friday, officers with the Yuma Police Department spotted Ibarra-Martinez at a residence in the 4100 block of West 3rd Place and notified deputies with the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Deputies arrived on scene, and with the assistance of Yuma police officers, took Ibarra-Martinez into custody without incident.
Ibarra-Martinez has been booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of drive-by shooting.
Other charges include aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with weapons and two gang-related offenses.
The incident happened at approximately 12:12 a.m. Jan. 27, with deputies responding to the 500 block of South Vaughn Avenue for a report of a shooting disturbance and a victim with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, a 31-year-old male, who had apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Rural Metro Fire Department ambulance.
YCSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau began an investigation and ultimately identified Ibarra-Martinez as the suspect.