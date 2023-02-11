Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) arrested 24-year-old Jesus Ibarra-Martinez in connection to last month’s shooting that left one man hospitalized.

On Friday, officers with the Yuma Police Department spotted Ibarra-Martinez at a residence in the 4100 block of West 3rd Place and notified deputies with the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau.

