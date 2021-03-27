The suspect accused of robbing two banks in less than two weeks returned to court on Friday. Ivan Soqui, 36, is suspected of robbing two different Chase banks in Yuma.
During the arraignment, Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart advised Soqui of the charges against him. The judge explained that the prosecutor had combined the two robberies into one case and filed a felony complaint alleging four separate crimes.
Two counts are in connection to the March 10 robbery of the Chase Bank located at 170 W. 16th St. The other two counts are in connection with the March 22 robbery.
Counts 1 and 3 are charges of armed robbery while using or threatening to use a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, in this case, a gun. These are Class 2 felonies, with Class 1 being the most serious of six felony classes.
Counts 2 and 4 are charges of aggravated assault against a victim, a bank employee. This is a Class 3 felony.
Attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office requested that the bond be reduced to $55,000, but Stewart noted that prosecutor Meaghan Gallagher, who was not present, asked that the bond remain at $75,000. Initially the bond was set at a combined $150,000, when the cases were being considered separately.
Tesoriero, who is temporarily representing Soqui, said that the defendant would like the court to appoint an attorney to his case. Stewart ordered that counsel be assigned to him at no cost.
During his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Soqui, who is homeless, attempted to address the court several times during the hearing, prompting warnings from Stewart that he needed to speak through his attorney.
At one point Soqui told the court he didn’t want an attorney. “I can speak for myself,” Soqui said. “I don’t need an attorney to represent me.”
On Friday, the judge noted that Soqui had previously raised the issue of counsel. He advised the defendant that it’s important that he speak with an attorney due to the serious nature of the allegations.
If Soqui still believes he does not need assistance from an attorney, he can take it up with the court at a later date, Stewart added.
The judge also explained that if Soqui posts bond, the conditions of release remain the same, including that he cannot possess or control any firearms, ammunition or deadly weapon and cannot contact the victims or return to any Chase bank in Yuma County.
The preliminary hearing is set for 4 p.m. April 13. Between Friday’s arraignment and the preliminary hearing, the case will go before a grand jury, which will review the information. If the jury finds that there is enough probable cause to believe the alleged crimes took place, the case will be transferred to Superior Court.
If the grand jury does not indict and decides there is not enough cause to proceed, then the case will return to Justice Court on April 13, the charges will be dropped, and Soqui will be released.
According to Yuma police, on March 10, the suspect entered the Chase Bank on 16th Street, told the teller he was armed with a gun and demanded money. He was last seen heading south toward 3rd Avenue.
Then, on March 22, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank on Avenue B. The initial investigation revealed that the suspect entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and threatened to use a gun.
The suspect then reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived. While customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, there were no reports of injuries.
Soqui also had a similar physical description to the suspect from the March 10 bank robbery, police said.
Soqui was taken into custody the day after the YPD’s investigation into the March 22 robbery.