Yuma police arrested a man on Tuesday who is suspected of robbing two banks within the past two weeks.
The man, identified as 36-year-old Ivan Soqui, was taken into custody after the YPD’s investigation into Monday’s robbery at the Chase Bank, located at 1580 S. Avenue B.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said Soqui has also been arrested in connection to the March 10 robbery of the Chase Bank, located at 170 W. 16th Street.
He has been booked into the Yuma County jail on two charges of armed robbery. No bond information was available.
At approximately 1:03 p.m. on Monday officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank, located at 1580 S. Avenue B.
The initial investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and threatened the use of a gun.
“The suspect said he had a gun, but no weapon was displayed,” Franklin said.
The suspect then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived on scene.
He is described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.
While there were customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery, there were no reports of any injuries.
Following up on some leads, officers were able to identify and eventually arrest Soqui the following day.
The suspect in Monday’s bank robbery also had a similar physical description to the suspect from the March 10 bank robbery of the Chase Bank, located at 170 W. 16th Street.
In that incident, the suspect entered the bank, told the teller he was armed with a gun and demanded money.
He was last seen heading south towards 3rd Avenue.
That suspect was also described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, and wearing a black hat, a grey jacket and denim jeans.
Soqui’s booking information lists him as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about either of these two cases to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.