A 61-year-old Yuma man was arrested by deputies on Sunday afternoon for allegedly strangling his brother during a fight between them.
Public Affairs specialist Tania Pavlak said the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased male at approximately 3:33 p.m. in the area of the 5200 block of S. West Street.
Once at the scene, deputies met with the reporting party who stated that two men were in an argument that led to a physical altercation.
“The altercation resulted in the suspect placing the victim in a choke hold, causing the victim to lose consciousness,” Pavlak said.
Life-saving measures were performed on the victim; however, he was pronounced deceased.
The suspect in the incident, who was identified as Aldolfo Haros-Kempton, was found by deputies in a nearby abandoned trailer.
Pavlak said the deceased man was identified as a sibling to Haros-Kempton.
Next of kin notification has been made.
Haros-Kempton was taken into custody and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on a charge of 2nd-degree homicide per domestic violence.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.