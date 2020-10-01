A man barricaded himself in a home in the 2100 block of West 1st Street Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a large police response and the closing of a portion of the street.
According to a news release from the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the home at about 1:48 p.m. for a report of a trespass. The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence, YPD said.
As a precaution, police closed part of 1st Street. After several hours, YPD cleared the location.
No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.