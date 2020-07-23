Martin Alberto Ochoa will be sentenced to prison under the conditions of a plea agreement he entered into Wednesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
Ochoa admitted to shooting a woman on Christmas Eve in 2019.
When asked how he pleaded to a charge of misconduct involving a weapon, Ochoa, who appeared via-video from the county jail, simply answered “guilty.”
Ochoa was represented by attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office. In return for Ochoa’s guilty plea, a charge of disorderly conduct against him was dismissed.
Superior Court Judge David Haws explained to Ochoa that the misconduct with a weapon charge carried a prison sentencing ranging from one year to three years and nine months, with the presumptive sentencing being 2-1/2 years.
Probation was also available.
Haws added that the plea offer contained a stipulation that Ochoa be given the presumptive prison sentence of 2-1/2 years.
During the hearing, Haws asked Ochoa a series of questions as he took him through the plea agreement proceedings, making sure he understood what was happening.
He also informed Ochoa that the stipulation was not binding on the court. However, if the court decides to impose a sentence other than what is contained in the stipulation, Ochoa would have an opportunity to withdraw from the plea.
Haws then scheduled sentencing for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 19.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of South Carol Avenue.
Officers found a woman who had been shot inside her home. She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The following day, at approximately 4:41 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of West 21st Place, where Ochoa was eventually taken into custody after a short standoff with police.