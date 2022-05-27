One of the suspects charged in connection to an armed break-in of a Foothills home changed his not guilty pleas in a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday.
In doing so, James Christopher Brazil pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery and fraudulent schemes and artifices in two separate plea agreements from prosecutors for which he will be sentenced to prison.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson told Brazil that the armed robbery charge carried a prison term ranging from seven years to 21 years, with the presumptive sentence being 10-1/2 years.
Probation was also not available.
The fraudulent scheme charge, he continued, carried a prison sentence ranging from three years to 12-1/2 years, with the presumptive sentence being five years.
Each plea offer also contained stipulations, with Brazil receiving 10-1/2 years for the armed robbery charge and five years on the fraudulent schemes charges.
Nelson explained that the stipulations were not binding on the court and he could choose not to accept them.
If that were to happen, Brazil would have the opportunity to withdraw from the plea deal and present it to another judge, or have his case proceed to trial.
Brazil, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, had been charged with burglary aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a credit card and two counts of theft of transportation, in addition to failure to appear.
Under the terms of the plea agreements those charges against him were dismissed. Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on June 30.
Brazil was arrested in February by the U.S. Marshals Service-led Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force on a failure-to-appear warrant for not attending his court hearings.
On June 18, 2021, Brazil and two others allegedly forced their way into the residence of a female victim. Once inside, they made their way to the woman’s bedroom, held her at gunpoint and bound her feet and hands with zip ties.
Brazil, who was wearing a ski mask and body armor, then allegedly threatened her with an AK-47 rifle, pointing it at her head while the group stole a computer, a cell phone cash and two vehicles.
During the initial investigation into the incident deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office identified Brazil as one of the three suspects.
Deputies located Brazil at his home several days later, where he was taken into custody without incident.
He was arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on June 28, 2021 and was later released after posting bond.
However, Brazil failed to appear for any of his hearings in Yuma County Superior Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
After an extensive investigation, task force members found Brazil at an apartment complex in Yuma.
At the time of the arrest, Brazil reportedly attempted to flee and hide within the complex but was located in a pool area bathroom.
Also previously arrested and charged in connection to the case were Kory Gallagher and Christian Strangfeld, both of whom have also been sentenced to prison.
