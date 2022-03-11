One of the three men charged in connection to an armed break-in and robbery of a home in the Foothills was sentenced Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Korey Gallagher, who pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in a plea agreement with prosecutors last month, was sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson also gave Gallagher credit for 260 days that he has already served in custody.
Gallagher, who was represented by attorney Zachery Dumyhan of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, had also been charged with burglary, theft of a credit card and two counts of theft of means of transportation.
However, under the terms of the plea agreement, those charges against him were dismissed.
Although he did not order it be paid yet, Nelson also retained jurisdiction over the matter of $15,000 in restitution being claimed in the case.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:02 a.m. on June 18, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 13100 block of East 41st Lane in the Foothills.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed by the victim that one or more of the suspects entered the residence and demanded some of her property.
The suspects reportedly displayed firearms during the incident and left the residence after being given the property, which included the keys to her two-door Infinity convertible and an Arctic Cat ATV.
Additionally, the value of the property that had been stolen was more than $20,000 and the victim had been injured and tied up.
Some of the victim’s property was located, as well as the firearms that were used in the crime, when search warrants were served in relation to the case.
Two other suspects, James Brazil and Christian Strangfeld, have also been arrested and charged in connection to the case.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.