The 61-year-old man who started a fire inside his sister’s residence earlier this year was sentenced to 48 months of supervised probation Wednesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge David Haws also ordered James Ebsch to serve 30 days in jail as a condition of the probation he received.
He must also apply for the Superior Court’s mental health program, and if accepted, successfully complete it.
Ebsch, who was represented by attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, pleaded guilty to one felony count of arson in a plea agreement on May 12.
In return for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated domestic violence, aggravated assault per domestic violence and criminal damage per domestic violence.
On Monday, Jan. 4, at approximately 10:21 a.m. Yuma firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 1300 block of South 8th Avenue.
Once on scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from the residence. Firefighters were able to knock down and bring the fire under control in 10-15 minutes.
While the interior of the home sustained fire and smoke damage, no other surrounding homes were damaged.
Reportedly, two adult males, one of them being Ebsch, and an adult female (his sister) were home at the time of the fire.
Paramedics treated the female resident at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation. She was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
The initial investigation revealed that the fire appeared to have been intentionally set, and at approximately 11:31 a.m. Yuma police arrested Ebsch.
During his arraignment in Yuma Justice Court on Jan. 6, prosecutor Mary White of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said Ebsch started the fire by pouring gasoline inside his sister’s house, while she was still inside the home.
White also stated that while there was no indication that he tried to hurt his sister, she did sustain burns to her hand, face and head.
