The 36-year-old man arrested after he reportedly attacked another person and rammed a house with his car was formally arraigned in Yuma justice Court on Tuesday.
The criminal complaint filed against him, charges Eduardo Gonzalez with four felony counts of attempted second-degree murder per domestic violence and four felony counts of aggravated assault per domestic violence.
Gonzalez was also charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage per domestic violence, as well as one misdemeanor count of assault per domestic violence.
He appeared before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, who assigned Gonzalez’s case to the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, so an attorney could be appointed to represent him.
In addition to ordering his bail be set as a $100,000 cash-only bond, Judge Stewart also scheduled Gonzalez’s next court appearance for 4 p.m. on July 27th for a preliminary hearing.
His case, however, will also likely go before the grand jury before his preliminary hearing can be held. If that does happen, his next court appearance will be in Yuma County Superior Court for his arraignment.
Gonzalez is able to post bail, he will be under the supervision of pretrial services.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 2:46 a.m. Sunday officers responded to the 700 block of South 1st Avenue in reference to a 911 call reporting a disturbance.
As officers arrived on scene they observed a vehicle had collided with a house at the location, and was in the process of backing away from it.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that the suspect, Eduardo Gonzalez, had allegedly physically assaulted the resident of the home, then, police said, he intentionally rammed the house multiple times with his vehicle.
The residence was occupied at the time of the incident.
One victim was treated on scene for minor injuries and Gonzalez was booked into the Yuma County jail.