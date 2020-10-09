The man charged in connection to a string of south County burglaries earlier this year has pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and trafficking in stolen property in two plea offers and will be sentenced to prison.
In doing so, Alfredo Zendejas, who is represented by attorney Richard Edgar, changed his previously entered not guilty pleas Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson.
In return for his guilty pleas, charges of theft, trafficking in stolen property and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor against him were dismissed.
During the hearing Judge Nelson asked Zendejas a series of questions to make sure he understood the terms of the plea offers.
He also explained to Zendejas that while probation is available under the terms of the trafficking in stolen goods plea offer, the offense carries a prison sentence ranging from a minimum of two years in prison to a maximum of eight years and nine months, with the presumptive sentence being 3 1/2.
However, Judge Nelson continued, the plea offered contained a stipulation that he be sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay up to $10,000 in restitution.
That sentence will also run concurrent with the sentence Zendejas receives in a second plea offer for burglary, which carries the same length of prison terms.
Under its terms, Zendejas must also pay up to $5,000 in restitution and surrender the handgun he used during the commission of the offense.
When Judge Nelson finally asked Zendejas if he understood the plea changes, he replied, “Yes,.” and answered “guilty,” when asked how he pleaded to the charges against him.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. of Nov. 5.
Zendejas, who appeared at the hearing via-video feed, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on $50,000 bond.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were looking into a string of burglaries in the south county area, which ultimately led to Zendejas being identified as a suspect.
At the time of his arrest, Zendejas was also allegedly found to be in possession of property from one of the burglaries, as well as a handgun. Deputies also served a search warrant at multiple residences associated with Zendejas and discovered more stolen property from some of the burglaries being investigated.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.