Court appearance
Joseph Perez leaves Yuma Justice Court Friday afternoon after appearing before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart.

 Photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

Felony charges of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage were filed Friday in Yuma Justice Court in connection to a fire at an apartment complex.

Joseph Perez, 19, who was represented by attorney Ray Hanna, was informed of the charges by Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart during his arraignment.

